Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,811 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 70,558 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grande Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grande Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Grande Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grande Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Grande Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Grande Group Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,741. Grande Group has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34.

Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

About Grande Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia. Grande Capital is a licensed corporation under the SFO to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.