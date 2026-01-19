AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,618 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 2,154 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AMMO Stock Up 0.1%

POWWP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. AMMO has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

AMMO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc is a holding company organized in 2019 as a spin-off from Vista Outdoor and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker POWWP. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of ammunition and propellant powders for commercial, law enforcement and military customers. AMMO, Inc’s primary operating unit, Black Hills Ammunition, offers a range of premium cartridges in common and specialty calibers, while Bridgeport Powder manufactures a portfolio of smokeless propellants.

The company’s products cater to sport shooters, hunters, competitive marksmen and professional users.

