Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,949,282 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 12,819,308 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,642,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PALI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Clear Str upgraded Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PALI
Palisade Bio Stock Performance
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll?like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.
The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.
