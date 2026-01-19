Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,949,282 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 12,819,308 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,642,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,642,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PALI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Clear Str upgraded Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PALI stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.66. 9,796,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.64.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll?like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

