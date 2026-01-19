P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,688 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 18,589 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 3.0%

PIII traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.70) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $345.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 302.33% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $20.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, P3 Health Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on P3 Health Partners

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of P3 Health Partners worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners is a healthcare technology and services company that delivers data-driven solutions to support health plans in improving quality measures, risk adjustment accuracy and operational efficiency. The company’s platform integrates advanced analytics, reporting capabilities and workflow automation to help clients optimize performance across value-based care programs and regulatory requirements.

The company’s core offerings include quality measurement and reporting for HEDIS, STAR and other performance frameworks, risk adjustment coding and audit services, and population health analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.