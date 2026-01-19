A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 40% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 126,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 63,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Up 40.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.26.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

