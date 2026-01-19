Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. The stock traded as high as C$7.11 and last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 44615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.04 million, a P/E ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.06.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.02 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2613948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services. Its geographical segments are Canada, International, and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

