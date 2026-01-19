Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 591 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 437 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $93.66. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The company has a market cap of $193.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

