WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,964 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 63,309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA DON traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 140,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,948. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.