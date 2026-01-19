WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,964 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 63,309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA DON traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 140,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,948. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.
