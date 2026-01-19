WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,913 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 4,824 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 2,748.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Stock Performance

ELD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.94.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (ELD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and invests in both investment- and non-investment-grade government and corporate bonds from emerging countries denominated in local currencies. ELD was launched on Aug 9, 2010 and is managed by WisdomTree.

