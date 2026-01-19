Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 14.9% – What’s Next?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 232,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 297,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 17.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.06.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

