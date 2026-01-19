Short Interest in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Expands By 36.8%

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,334 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 2,437 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of JDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 451. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $55.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.
The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
