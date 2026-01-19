Short Interest in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Expands By 36.8%

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,334 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 2,437 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of JDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 451. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF

About JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF ( NYSEARCA:JDIV Free Report ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 14.22% of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

