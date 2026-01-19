BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 175, with a volume of 371759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of £194.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.46.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.