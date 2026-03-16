lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 74.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at lululemon athletica
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on LULU
Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product and brand strength highlighted in lifestyle coverage supports demand resilience for lululemon’s core apparel and technical leggings, reinforcing the company’s premium positioning. I work out daily—Lululemon, Brooks, Vuori and more keep me cool and comfortable while in motion
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage that includes LULU among “cash-producing” stocks underscores the company’s ability to generate cash, a plus for flexibility on buybacks, investment or weathering slower comps. 3 Cash-Producing Stocks to Research Further
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly outlook and estimate roundups (Wall Street metrics for Q4/FY) provide detail investors will watch for signs of margin recovery, wholesale trends and Outerknown/men’s/growth initiatives; these are informational but could move the stock when compared to company guidance. Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Founder Chip Wilson publicly urged CEO candidates to beware an “unfit” board and called for board refreshment, escalating governance concerns during the CEO search; as a large shareholder, his comments raise investor uncertainty about leadership, strategy continuity and potential proxy tensions. Chip Wilson to lululemon CEO Candidates: Beware a Board Unfit to Support Visionary Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group assigned a Market Perform rating, which signals tepid near-term expectations from a sell-side perspective and can weigh on sentiment until clearer evidence of top-line acceleration or margin improvement appears. lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group
lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $157.78 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
lululemon athletica Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.