lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 74.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $157.78 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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