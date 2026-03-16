Earnest Partners LLC Has $85.01 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $85,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

BR opened at $178.40 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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