Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,499 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 288,640 shares of company stock worth $13,821,518 over the last three months. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Key Headlines Impacting Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded PAHC from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” (3/13), signaling a more bullish view from a widely followed research shop — a near-term catalyst for buying interest. Read More.

Zacks Research upgraded PAHC from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” (3/13), signaling a more bullish view from a widely followed research shop — a near-term catalyst for buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 (modest increases: FY2026 to ~$2.98, FY2027 to ~$3.05, FY2028 to ~$3.17), which supports higher forward earnings expectations and valuation support. Read More.

Zacks lifted multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 (modest increases: FY2026 to ~$2.98, FY2027 to ~$3.05, FY2028 to ~$3.17), which supports higher forward earnings expectations and valuation support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks featured PAHC on a GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) stock roundup, highlighting it as a candidate for investors seeking growth with value characteristics — this can attract longer?term, fundamentals?driven flows. Read More.

Zacks featured PAHC on a GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) stock roundup, highlighting it as a candidate for investors seeking growth with value characteristics — this can attract longer?term, fundamentals?driven flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: PAHC was named to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on March 12, a separate endorsement that can draw attention from value-oriented retail and institutional buyers. Read More.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.0%

PAHC stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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