James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 and last traded at GBX 122.56, with a volume of 149548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50.
James Halstead Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.69. The firm has a market cap of £510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
About James Halstead
James Halstead’s strategy is to constantly develop its brand identity and its reputation for quality, product innovation, durability and availability, thereby enhancing and maintaining goodwill with the aim of achieving repeat business.
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