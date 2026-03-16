CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading 12.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.80 and last traded at GBX 87.77. Approximately 6,647,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 924% from the average daily volume of 649,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.30.

CAB Payments Stock Up 12.1%

The company has a market cap of £222.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.42.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.40 EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAB Payments Holdings Limited will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.