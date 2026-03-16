ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 242,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,589,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27.

ECR Minerals Stock Down 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of £8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

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ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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