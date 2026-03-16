Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) fell 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.01 and last traded at GBX 4.01. 1,188,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 908,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 10.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.