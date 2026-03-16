Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expands By 19.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,927,216 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 12th total of 19,964,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,048,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,048,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Key Headlines Impacting Allogene Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Allogene Therapeutics this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (huge upside vs. current levels), which could attract bargain-hunting and institutional interest. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (huge upside vs. current levels), which could attract bargain-hunting and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target from $7.00 to $8.00 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling improved sell-side confidence in ALLO’s commercial/clinical outlook. Benzinga TickerReport

Piper Sandler raised its price target from $7.00 to $8.00 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling improved sell-side confidence in ALLO’s commercial/clinical outlook. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: ALLO reported a narrower-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.17 vs. consensus -$0.25), highlighted expense reductions, and said cash should fund operations into 2028 — all supportive of near-term financial stability and de-risking. Zacks

Q4 results: ALLO reported a narrower-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.17 vs. consensus -$0.25), highlighted expense reductions, and said cash should fund operations into 2028 — all supportive of near-term financial stability and de-risking. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its full Q4/FY2025 press release and provided a business update detailing pipeline progress and finances; investors can review details for clinical timelines and cash burn assumptions. GlobeNewswire

The company filed its full Q4/FY2025 press release and provided a business update detailing pipeline progress and finances; investors can review details for clinical timelines and cash burn assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript published — useful for details on trial milestones, timelines, and management commentary but not new headline news by itself. Seeking Alpha

Earnings call transcript published — useful for details on trial milestones, timelines, and management commentary but not new headline news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in the feed report a “significant increase” but show inconsistent/zero values (likely data/reporting noise); monitor filings for any confirmed rise in short interest. (No reliable link available in the report.)

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $40,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 564,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,308.48. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 95,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $171,484.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,185,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,551.60. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 222,987 shares of company stock valued at $396,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Kalehua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,488,000. Patient Square Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,390,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,302 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,383,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,419 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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