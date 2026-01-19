Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 and last traded at GBX 549.75, with a volume of 68824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537.55.

Avingtrans Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 495.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 471.04. The firm has a market cap of £182.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.52.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

