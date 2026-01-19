Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 757646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$524.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

