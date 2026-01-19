Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.12, with a volume of 154590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Americas Silver Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

