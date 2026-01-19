Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,248,253 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 2,928,539 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 774,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.39. 245,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,620. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $337.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 77.88%.The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

