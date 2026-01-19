Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 156,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 124,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 28.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.36.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

