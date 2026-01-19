enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,497,488 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 1,130,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of enGene from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN

Institutional Trading of enGene

enGene Stock Up 1.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of enGene by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in enGene by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in enGene by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of enGene stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 262,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $623.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.