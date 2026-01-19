Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 249,905 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 193,359 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 7.3%
Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,288. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $603.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DRTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Tau Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
View Our Latest Report on Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.
The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Tau Medical
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.