Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 249,905 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 193,359 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 7.3%

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,288. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $603.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DRTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Tau Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.