Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 249,905 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 193,359 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 7.3%

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,288. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $603.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DRTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Tau Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

