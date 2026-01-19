Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,435 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 14,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CSD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

