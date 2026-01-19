Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Declines By 30.8%

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,114 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 7,385 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHY. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 22,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.3882 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.