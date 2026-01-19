iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,449 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 27,448 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BYLD remained flat at $22.87 during midday trading on Monday. 42,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The company has a market cap of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

