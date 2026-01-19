Reviewing Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 8.66% 43.17% 12.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.90 billion 1.88 $633.12 million $7.02 21.58

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Coca-Cola Consolidated”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Gem Enterprise and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Blue Gem Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Gem Enterprise is more favorable than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrups with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

