Head-To-Head Analysis: BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT – Get Free Report) and BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $78.29 million 12.10 $66.36 million $0.73 13.08 BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $136.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust.

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays out 168.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 25.39% 9.91% 4.05% BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor’s system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust was formed in June 2019 and is domiciled in the United States.

