Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,104,579 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 871,992 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,743 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $6,632,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,607.40. The trade was a 94.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,863 over the last three months. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVE. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dave in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave by 4,933.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.01. 659,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,124. Dave has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $286.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.55.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. Equities analysts predict that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

