Short Interest in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Expands By 39.2%

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,632 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 3,328 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,881,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $135.47.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations. SHE was launched on Mar 7, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

