Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NeoGenomics (NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2026 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – NeoGenomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – NeoGenomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/29/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

