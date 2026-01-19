Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NeoGenomics (NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2026 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – NeoGenomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – NeoGenomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/29/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – NeoGenomics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics
In other news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
