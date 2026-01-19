Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,883 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $132,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $218.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $219.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

