Rep. Julie Johnson Sells CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CMS Energy stock on December 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,440,000 after purchasing an additional 130,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,951,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,149,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,437,000 after acquiring an additional 276,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

