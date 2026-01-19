Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) on 12/11/2025.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $94.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $94.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Textron by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 191.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

