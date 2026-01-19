iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $169,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $70.06 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

