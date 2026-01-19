1,452,900 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,452,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,396,000. Entergy comprises 2.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Entergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,920,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,750 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,652,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,850,000 after buying an additional 479,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,541,000 after buying an additional 505,344 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,531,000 after buying an additional 3,710,814 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.