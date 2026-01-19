Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 7.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 161,588 shares of company stock valued at $39,976,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $191.27 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.