Tradewinds LLC. Invests $1.37 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,924,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,965,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,662,000 after buying an additional 1,172,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Articles

