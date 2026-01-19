Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 914.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,800. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 513 shares of company stock worth $302,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CW opened at $663.90 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $669.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.50.

Curtiss-Wright News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised a raft of near?term and multi?year EPS estimates on Jan. 14 — including FY2026 to $14.24 (from $14.11) and FY2027 to $15.80 (from $15.52) — and nudged several quarterly estimates (examples: Q4’27 to $4.78 from $4.66; Q4’26 to $4.19 from $4.09). The broad, consistent upward revisions point to stronger-than-expected end?market demand or margin assumptions and are a direct positive driver for the stock. Zacks raises multiple CW estimates (MarketBeat)

Zacks Research raised a raft of near?term and multi?year EPS estimates on Jan. 14 — including FY2026 to $14.24 (from $14.11) and FY2027 to $15.80 (from $15.52) — and nudged several quarterly estimates (examples: Q4’27 to $4.78 from $4.66; Q4’26 to $4.19 from $4.09). The broad, consistent upward revisions point to stronger-than-expected end?market demand or margin assumptions and are a direct positive driver for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals supporting the outlook: Curtiss?Wright beat Q3/FY results last reported (EPS surprise and ~8.8% revenue growth year-over-year), low leverage (debt/equity ~0.38) and healthy margins. However valuation is rich (P/E ~54) and today’s trading volume is below average, so near?term moves may be sentiment?driven rather than volume?confirmed. CW stock snapshot (MarketBeat)

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

