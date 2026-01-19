25,727 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,934,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 448.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after buying an additional 675,768 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,726,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,765,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

