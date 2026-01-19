Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,402 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $446.78 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.29.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

