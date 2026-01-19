Lynda Shillaw Purchases 89 Shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £149.52.

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Lynda Shillaw bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.

On Monday, November 17th, Lynda Shillaw bought 94 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £151.34.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

LON:HWG opened at GBX 165 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.84. The stock has a market cap of £534.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 158 and a 1-year high of GBX 190.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

