iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,014 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 374,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Allium Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

