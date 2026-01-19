Tradewinds LLC. Invests $693,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 366,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 228,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $406.17 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $414.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.91. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

See Also

