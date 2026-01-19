Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,550 Citigroup Inc. $C

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Citigroup by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Citigroup by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Citigroup by 63.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a constructive view — Citi was given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by analysts, which supports demand for the stock as investors chase earnings momentum. Article Title

Brokerages maintain a constructive view — Citi was given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by analysts, which supports demand for the stock as investors chase earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement — Jim Cramer called Citigroup “too, too cheap to ignore,” a media boost that can attract retail flows and short-covering. Article Title

High-profile endorsement — Jim Cramer called Citigroup “too, too cheap to ignore,” a media boost that can attract retail flows and short-covering. Positive Sentiment: Macro growth tailwinds — the IMF raised 2026 global GDP forecasts, citing stronger trade and AI-driven investment; easier trade/tariff dynamics can lift corporate lending, transaction volumes and capital markets activity that benefit large global banks like Citi. Article Title

Macro growth tailwinds — the IMF raised 2026 global GDP forecasts, citing stronger trade and AI-driven investment; easier trade/tariff dynamics can lift corporate lending, transaction volumes and capital markets activity that benefit large global banks like Citi. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results remain mixed — Citi beat EPS expectations (reported $1.81 vs. $1.65 est.) but missed revenue estimates, showing profit resilience but some top-line pressure; markets are parsing whether margin expansion can continue.

Quarterly results remain mixed — Citi beat EPS expectations (reported $1.81 vs. $1.65 est.) but missed revenue estimates, showing profit resilience but some top-line pressure; markets are parsing whether margin expansion can continue. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/legislative uncertainty — a proposed bill to raise regulatory thresholds could change compliance scope for banks; impact on Citi is uncertain and would take time to legislate. Article Title

Regulatory/legislative uncertainty — a proposed bill to raise regulatory thresholds could change compliance scope for banks; impact on Citi is uncertain and would take time to legislate. Neutral Sentiment: Other macro and fintech items (CBDC developments, social app usage shifts) are being watched but have no immediate, direct impact on Citi’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Other macro and fintech items (CBDC developments, social app usage shifts) are being watched but have no immediate, direct impact on Citi’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Top-line softness — revenue missed analyst estimates for the quarter, which tempers the EPS beat and raises questions about fee income and trading revenue sustainability in a lower-volatility environment.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.