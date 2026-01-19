2,114 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 9,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 99,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $277.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $278.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

